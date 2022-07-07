Andrew Novak at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

How to Watch Andrew Novak at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Andrew Novak enters play July 7-10 in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at TPC Deere Run following a 30th-place finish in the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois his last time in competition.
How to Watch Andrew Novak at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Novak's Statistics
- Novak has carded four straight under-par rounds.
- Novak has finished below par five times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Novak has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
30
-10
$39,082
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
46
-4
$23,679
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+7
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
64
+5
$18,531
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
46
-14
$25,680
