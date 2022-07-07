Andrew Novak at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

How to Watch Andrew Novak at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 14, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Andrew Novak plays his shot from the fourth tee during a practice round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Novak enters play July 7-10 in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at TPC Deere Run following a 30th-place finish in the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois his last time in competition.

How to Watch Andrew Novak at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Novak's Statistics

Novak has carded four straight under-par rounds.

Novak has finished below par five times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Novak has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 30 -10 $39,082 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 46 -4 $23,679 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +7 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 64 +5 $18,531 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 46 -14 $25,680

