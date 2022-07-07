How to Watch Atiwit Janewattanano at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 Genesis Scottish Open is underway, and Atiwit Janewattanano is in 140th position with a score of +6.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Janewattanano's Statistics
- Janewattanano has finished below par twice and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Janewattanano has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 15-18
The Open Championship
46
E
$33,679
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
