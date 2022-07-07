How to Watch Austin Cook at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 11, 2021; Ridgeland, South Carolina, USA; Austin Cook putts on the 10th green during the second round of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Austin Cook hits the links July 7-10 in the 2022 Barbasol Championship at TPC Deere Run following a 16th-place finish in the John Deere Classic in the most recent competition he played.

How to Watch Austin Cook at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Keene Trace Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Cook's Statistics

Cook has qualified for the weekend in three straight events.

Cook has carded four straight under-par rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Cook has finished below par nine times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds.

Cook has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Cook last played at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021 and finished 47th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 16 -12 $97,803 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 63 -1 $18,343 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 13 -8 $160,515 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC E $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +1 $0

Regional restrictions apply.