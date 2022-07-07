How to Watch Austin Cook at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Austin Cook hits the links July 7-10 in the 2022 Barbasol Championship at TPC Deere Run following a 16th-place finish in the John Deere Classic in the most recent competition he played.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Cook's Statistics
- Cook has qualified for the weekend in three straight events.
- Cook has carded four straight under-par rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Cook has finished below par nine times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds.
- Cook has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
- Cook last played at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021 and finished 47th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
16
-12
$97,803
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
63
-1
$18,343
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
13
-8
$160,515
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
E
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+1
$0
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
