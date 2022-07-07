How to Watch Austin Smotherman at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 27, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Austin Smotherman plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Austin Smotherman hits the course in the 2022 Barbasol Championship July 7-10 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. He's aiming for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois.

How to Watch Austin Smotherman at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Keene Trace Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV:

Smotherman's Statistics

Smotherman has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Smotherman has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -1 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +1 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 44 -2 $30,015 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 63 +6 $18,228 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 25 -17 $68,445

