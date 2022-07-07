Ben Crane at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

May 25, 2018; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Ben Crane putts on the eighth green during the second round of the Fort Worth Invitational golf tournament at Colonial Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Crane had a poor showing the last time he took the course in the Barbasol Championship in 2021, failing to make the cut. He looks for better results this time around at Keene Trace Golf Club.

How to Watch Ben Crane at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Crane's Statistics

Crane has finished below par once and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.

Crane has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

The last time he competed at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021, Crane failed to make the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +3 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 63 +4 $19,053 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +1 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open MC +12 $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC +2 $0

