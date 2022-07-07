Ben Crane at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

How to Watch Ben Crane at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Ben Crane had a poor showing the last time he took the course in the Barbasol Championship in 2021, failing to make the cut. He looks for better results this time around at Keene Trace Golf Club.
How to Watch Ben Crane at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Crane's Statistics
- Crane has finished below par once and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.
- Crane has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
- The last time he competed at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021, Crane failed to make the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+3
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
63
+4
$19,053
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+1
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
+12
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+2
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)