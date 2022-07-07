How to Watch Ben Kohles at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Ben Kohles enters play in Nicholasville, Kentucky trying for better results July 7-10 in the 2022 Barbasol Championship after missing the cut in his last outing, the John Deere Classic
How to Watch Ben Kohles at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Kohles' Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Kohles has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Kohles has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-2
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+3
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+4
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-2
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
59
+10
$20,340
