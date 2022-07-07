How to Watch Ben Kohles at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jan 21, 2022; La Quinta, California, USA; Ben Kohles plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the American Express golf tournament at Nicklaus Tournament Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Kohles enters play in Nicholasville, Kentucky trying for better results July 7-10 in the 2022 Barbasol Championship after missing the cut in his last outing, the John Deere Classic

How to Watch Ben Kohles at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Keene Trace Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Kohles' Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Kohles has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Kohles has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -2 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +3 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +4 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -2 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 59 +10 $20,340

Regional restrictions apply.