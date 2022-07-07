How to Watch Bill Haas at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Bill Haas hits the course in the 2022 Barbasol Championship July 7-10 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. He's looking for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois.
How to Watch Bill Haas at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Haas' Statistics
- Haas has finished below par five times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Haas has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- Haas didn't shoot well, failing to make the cut in his most recent appearance at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
E
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
25
-8
$61,835
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+2
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
27
E
$56,333
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
65
-11
$19,292
