Apr 24, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Bill Haas putts on the ninth green during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Bill Haas hits the course in the 2022 Barbasol Championship July 7-10 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. He's looking for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois.

How to Watch Bill Haas at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Haas' Statistics

Haas has finished below par five times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Haas has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Haas didn't shoot well, failing to make the cut in his most recent appearance at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC E $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 25 -8 $61,835 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +2 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 27 E $56,333 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 65 -11 $19,292

