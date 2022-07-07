How to Watch Bo Hoag at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Bo Hoag looks to improve upon his 11th-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club July 7-10.
How to Watch Bo Hoag at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Hoag's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Hoag has finished below par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last eight rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.
- Over his last eight rounds, Hoag has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- In 2021, Hoag's last time competing at Keene Trace Golf Club, he placed 11th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
16
-12
$97,803
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+6
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+7
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+10
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+7
$0
How To Watch
