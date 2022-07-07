How to Watch Bo Van Pelt at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he placed 31st in this tournament a year ago, Bo Van Pelt has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2022 Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky July 7-10.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Van Pelt's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Van Pelt has finished below par twice, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.
- Van Pelt has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
- In his last appearance at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021, Van Pelt finished 31st on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+2
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
53
+1
$20,387
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+8
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+11
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+4
$0
