How to Watch Bo Van Pelt at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 7, 2015; Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, USA; Bo Van Pelt lines up a putt on the 11th green during the first round of The Players Championship golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass - Stadium Course. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

After he placed 31st in this tournament a year ago, Bo Van Pelt has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2022 Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky July 7-10.

How to Watch Bo Van Pelt at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Keene Trace Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV:

Van Pelt's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Van Pelt has finished below par twice, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.

Van Pelt has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

In his last appearance at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021, Van Pelt finished 31st on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +2 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 53 +1 $20,387 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +8 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +11 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +4 $0

