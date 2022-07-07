May 20, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Branden Grace looks on after playing his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Branden Grace hits the course in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open July 7-10 in North Berwick, United Kingdom. He's trying for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts.

How to Watch Branden Grace at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Grace's Statistics

Grace has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Grace has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +5 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +5 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 38 -15 $36,855 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +6 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 35 -6 $38,171

