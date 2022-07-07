How to Watch Brandon Wu at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 24, 2022; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA; Brandon Wu plays his shot from the 18th green during the first round of The Honda Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent tournament at the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois, Brandon Wu ended the weekend at -10, good for a 30th-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open July 7-10 looking for an improved score.

How to Watch Brandon Wu at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Wu's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Wu has finished below par five times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Wu has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 30 -10 $39,082 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +4 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 69 +12 $24,840 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +8 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 51 -13 $21,635

