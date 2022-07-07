How to Watch Brett Drewitt at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brett Drewitt looks to improve upon his 27th-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club July 7-10.
How to Watch Brett Drewitt at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Drewitt's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Drewitt has finished below par twice, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Drewitt has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+1
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
53
+1
$20,387
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-3
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+4
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)