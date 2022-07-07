How to Watch Brian Stuard at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 20, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Brian Stuard putts on the 3rd green during the final round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Stuard finished 15th in the Barbasol Championship in 2021, shooting a -17 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher July 7-10 at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky.

How to Watch Brian Stuard at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Stuard's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Stuard has not finished under par or with a below-average score once.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Stuard has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.

The last time Stuard golfed this course (2021), he finished 15th.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +7 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC E $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +5 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +8 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +3 $0

