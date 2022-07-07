How to Watch Brice Garnett at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 23, 2021; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Brice Garnett reacts to missing a putt on the 9th green during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

When he hits the links July 7-10, Brice Garnett will aim to improve upon his last performance at the Barbasol Championship. In 2021, he shot -3 and finished 72nd at TPC Deere Run.

How to Watch Brice Garnett at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Keene Trace Golf Club

Garnett's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Garnett has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last six rounds, Garnett has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

The last time Garnett played this course (2021), he finished 72nd.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -1 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC -1 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +5 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 15 -19 $161,525 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +6 $0

