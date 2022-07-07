How to Watch Cameron Percy at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Cameron Percy seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 Barbasol Championship. He took 42nd at the par-72 Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Percy's Statistics
- Percy has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Percy has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.
- In his most recent appearance at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021, Percy finished 42nd on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
59
+2
$19,662
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-1
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+2
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
4
-15
$166,500
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
