How to Watch Cameron Smith at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 17, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Cameron Smith plays his shot from the 10th tee during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 Genesis Scottish Open is underway, and Cameron Smith is in 15th position with a score of -2.

How to Watch Cameron Smith at the Genesis Scottish Open

  • Date: July 7-10, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
  • Course: The Renaissance Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Smith's Statistics

  • Over his last seven rounds, Smith has finished below par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded a top-five score once in his last seven rounds.
  • Over his last seven rounds, Smith has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

Recent Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

June 16-19

U.S. Open

MC

+6

$0

June 9-12

RBC Canadian Open

48

E

$22,568

June 2- 5

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

13

-3

$221,400

May 19-22

PGA Championship

13

E

$253,750

How To Watch

July
6
2022

Genesis Scottish Open, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
