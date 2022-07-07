How to Watch Cameron Smith at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 Genesis Scottish Open is underway, and Cameron Smith is in 15th position with a score of -2.
How to Watch Cameron Smith at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Smith's Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Smith has finished below par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last seven rounds.
- Over his last seven rounds, Smith has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+6
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
48
E
$22,568
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
13
-3
$221,400
May 19-22
PGA Championship
13
E
$253,750
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)