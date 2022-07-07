How to Watch Cameron Tringale at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Cameron Tringale looks to perform better in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open than the last time he played in this event in 2018 when he failed to make the cut.

How to Watch Cameron Tringale at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Tringale's Statistics

Tringale has finished below par four times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Tringale has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC -1 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open 14 +2 $241,302 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 48 +4 $32,040 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +4 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship 41 +5 $43,839

