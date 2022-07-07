How to Watch Cameron Tringale at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Cameron Tringale looks to perform better in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open than the last time he played in this event in 2018 when he failed to make the cut.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Tringale's Statistics
- Tringale has finished below par four times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Tringale has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
Last Five Tournaments
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
14
+2
$241,302
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
48
+4
$32,040
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+4
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
41
+5
$43,839
How To Watch
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
