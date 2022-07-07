How to Watch Camilo Villegas at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 3, 2022; Dublin, Ohio, USA; Camilo Villegas lines up a putt on the seventh green during the second round of the Memorial Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

When he hits the links July 7-10, Camilo Villegas will try to build upon his last performance in the Barbasol Championship. In 2021, he shot -8 and finished 53rd at TPC Deere Run.

How to Watch Camilo Villegas at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Villegas' Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Villegas has finished below par once, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Villegas has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Villegas last played this course in 2021, placing 53rd in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +2 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +3 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 53 +6 $27,994 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +2 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 56 +9 $20,790

