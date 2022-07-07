How to Watch Camilo Villegas at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he hits the links July 7-10, Camilo Villegas will try to build upon his last performance in the Barbasol Championship. In 2021, he shot -8 and finished 53rd at TPC Deere Run.
How to Watch Camilo Villegas at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Villegas' Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Villegas has finished below par once, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Villegas has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- Villegas last played this course in 2021, placing 53rd in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+2
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+3
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
53
+6
$27,994
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+2
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
56
+9
$20,790
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
