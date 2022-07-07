How to Watch Charley Hoffman at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Charley Hoffman had a poor showing the last time he took the course in the Genesis Scottish Open in 2019, missing the cut. The No. 177 player in golf seeks better results this time around at The Renaissance Club.
How to Watch Charley Hoffman at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Hoffman's Statistics
- Hoffman has finished below par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Hoffman has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+5
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
E
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
35
-3
$39,730
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+3
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
66
+7
$17,892
