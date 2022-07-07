Jun 23, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Charley Hoffman plays a shot from the fairway of the fourth hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Charley Hoffman had a poor showing the last time he took the course in the Genesis Scottish Open in 2019, missing the cut. The No. 177 player in golf seeks better results this time around at The Renaissance Club.

Hoffman has finished below par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Hoffman has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +5 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC E $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 35 -3 $39,730 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +3 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 66 +7 $17,892

