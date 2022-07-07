How to Watch Chase Seiffert at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 16, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Chase Seiffert lines up a putt on the eighth green during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

At the John Deere Classic, Chase Seiffert struggled, missing the cut at TPC Deere Run. He's trying for a better outcome in the 2022 Barbasol Championship July 7-10 in Nicholasville, Kentucky.

How to Watch Chase Seiffert at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Keene Trace Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Seiffert's Statistics

Seiffert has finished below par three times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Seiffert has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

Seiffert did not play well, failing to make the cut the last time he golfed Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -2 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +9 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 28 -4 $57,047 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC +3 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 46 +6 $26,670

Regional restrictions apply.