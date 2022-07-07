How to Watch Chesson Hadley at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Chesson Hadley enters play July 7-10 in the 2022 Barbasol Championship at TPC Deere Run following a 10th-place finish in the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois his last time in competition.
How to Watch Chesson Hadley at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Hadley's Statistics
- Hadley will try to extend his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Hadley has carded 12 straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in eight straight.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Hadley has finished below par 12 times, while also carding one bogey-free round and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.
- Hadley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.
- Hadley did not make the cut when he last played the course at Keene Trace Golf Club (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
10
-14
$179,275
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
5
-14
$406,700
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
69
-10
$18,564
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+8
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+2
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)