How to Watch Chesson Hadley at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 8, 2021; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Chesson Hadley lines up a putt on the 9th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Chesson Hadley enters play July 7-10 in the 2022 Barbasol Championship at TPC Deere Run following a 10th-place finish in the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois his last time in competition.

How to Watch Chesson Hadley at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Hadley's Statistics

Hadley will try to extend his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Hadley has carded 12 straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in eight straight.

Over his last 12 rounds, Hadley has finished below par 12 times, while also carding one bogey-free round and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.

Hadley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Hadley did not make the cut when he last played the course at Keene Trace Golf Club (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 10 -14 $179,275 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 5 -14 $406,700 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 69 -10 $18,564 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +8 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +2 $0

