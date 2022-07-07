How to Watch Chris Kirk at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 29, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Chris Kirk plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Kirk hits the links July 7-10 in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at St. George's Golf and Country Club following a seventh-place finish in the RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada his last time in competition.

How to Watch Chris Kirk at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Kirk's Statistics

Kirk will try to make the cut for the fifth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.

Kirk has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds while also finishing four straight with a better-than-average score.

Over his last 12 rounds, Kirk has finished below par seven times, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day twice while finishing with a top-10 score three times in his last 12 rounds.

Kirk has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 7 -10 $273,325 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 53 +6 $27,994 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 15 -3 $132,300 May 19-22 PGA Championship 5 -3 $530,417 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC E $0

