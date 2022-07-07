How to Watch Chris Kirk at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Chris Kirk hits the links July 7-10 in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at St. George's Golf and Country Club following a seventh-place finish in the RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada his last time in competition.
How to Watch Chris Kirk at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Kirk's Statistics
- Kirk will try to make the cut for the fifth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Kirk has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds while also finishing four straight with a better-than-average score.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Kirk has finished below par seven times, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day twice while finishing with a top-10 score three times in his last 12 rounds.
- Kirk has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
7
-10
$273,325
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
53
+6
$27,994
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
15
-3
$132,300
May 19-22
PGA Championship
5
-3
$530,417
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
E
$0
How To Watch
