How to Watch Chris Stroud at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

February 7, 2019; Pebble Beach, CA, USA; Chris Stroud putts on the fourth hole during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Stroud shot -11 and finished 35th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Keene Trace Golf Club July 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Barbasol Championship.

How to Watch Chris Stroud at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Keene Trace Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Stroud's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Stroud has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Stroud has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -1 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +5 $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 49 -5 $21,089 January 20-23 The American Express MC -4 $0 November 18-21 The RSM Classic MC +1 $0

Regional restrictions apply.