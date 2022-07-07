How to Watch Christiaan Bezuidenhout at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Christiaan Bezuidenhout enters the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open July 7-10 coming off a second-place finish in the John Deere Classic in his last competition.
How to Watch Christiaan Bezuidenhout at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Bezuidenhout's Statistics
- Bezuidenhout has finished three straight rounds within three strokes of the best score of the day.
- Bezuidenhout has finished below par eight times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 10 rounds.
- Bezuidenhout has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
2
-18
$631,900
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+4
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
15
-3
$132,300
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+6
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
12
-20
$193,375
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)