How to Watch Collin Morikawa at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 19, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Collin Morikawa plays his shot from the 16th tee during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Collin Morikawa is in 51st position, with a score of +1, following the first round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

How to Watch Collin Morikawa at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Morikawa's Statistics

Over his last seven rounds, Morikawa has finished below par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice in his last seven rounds.

Over his last seven rounds, Morikawa has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open 5 -2 $674,953 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +4 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 40 +2 $30,660 May 19-22 PGA Championship 55 +8 $27,925

