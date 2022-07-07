How to Watch Collin Morikawa at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Collin Morikawa is in 51st position, with a score of +1, following the first round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.
How to Watch Collin Morikawa at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Morikawa's Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Morikawa has finished below par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice in his last seven rounds.
- Over his last seven rounds, Morikawa has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
5
-2
$674,953
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+4
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
40
+2
$30,660
May 19-22
PGA Championship
55
+8
$27,925
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
