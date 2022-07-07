How to Watch Conrad Shindler at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Conrad Shindler looks to improve upon his 15th-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club July 7-10.

How to Watch Conrad Shindler at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Shindler's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Shindler has finished below par five times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Shindler has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

The last time Shindler golfed this course (2018), he placed 15th.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship 43 -5 $31,125 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 38 -15 $36,855

