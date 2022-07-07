How to Watch Corey Conners at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Following the first round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Corey Conners is in 39th position with a score of E.
How to Watch Corey Conners at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Conners' Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Conners has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last seven rounds.
- Over his last seven rounds, Conners has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+4
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
6
-12
$315,375
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
13
-3
$221,400
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+9
$0
