D.A. Points at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

How to Watch D.A. Points at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
D.A. Points enters play July 7-10 in the 2022 Barbasol Championship after missing the cut in the same event in 2021.
How to Watch D.A. Points at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Points' Statistics
- Points has finished below par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Points has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
- He didn't survive the cut the last time he played Keene Trace Golf Club (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+2
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+7
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
67
E
$15,111
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
62
+1
$8,103
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
55
-3
$8,658
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)