D.J. Trahan hits the links in the 2022 Barbasol Championship July 7-10 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. He's trying for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois.

How to Watch D.J. Trahan at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Trahan's Statistics

Trahan has finished below par four times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Trahan has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.

The last time he competed at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021, Trahan missed the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +5 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC -1 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 50 -4 $9,195 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 59 -2 $8,436 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC -4 $17,661

