How to Watch D.J. Trahan at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
D.J. Trahan hits the links in the 2022 Barbasol Championship July 7-10 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. He's trying for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
Trahan's Statistics
- Trahan has finished below par four times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Trahan has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.
- The last time he competed at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021, Trahan missed the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+5
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
-1
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
50
-4
$9,195
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
59
-2
$8,436
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
-4
$17,661
