How to Watch David Hearn at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
David Hearn finished 20th in the Barbasol Championship in 2021, shooting a -15 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher July 7-10 at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Hearn's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Hearn has finished below par once, while also carding one bogey-free round and one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Hearn has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
- Hearn last played at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021 and finished 20th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-2
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+4
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+11
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+1
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
+7
$0
How To Watch
Barbasol Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Live Stream: FUBOTV