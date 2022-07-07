How to Watch David Hearn at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 11, 2021; Ridgeland, South Carolina, USA; David Hearn putts on the green during the second round of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

David Hearn finished 20th in the Barbasol Championship in 2021, shooting a -15 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher July 7-10 at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky.

How to Watch David Hearn at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Hearn's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Hearn has finished below par once, while also carding one bogey-free round and one round with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Hearn has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.

Hearn last played at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021 and finished 20th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -2 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +4 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +11 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +1 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open MC +7 $0

