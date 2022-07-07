How to Watch David Lingmerth at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 17, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; David Lingmerth putts on the 14th green during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

David Lingmerth looks for a better result in the 2022 Barbasol Championship after he took 11th shooting -18 in this tournament a year ago at Keene Trace Golf Club.

How to Watch David Lingmerth at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Keene Trace Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Lingmerth's Statistics

Lingmerth has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.

Lingmerth has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

Lingmerth last played at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021 and finished 11th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -2 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open 49 +10 $44,038 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +2 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 48 +4 $32,040 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 46 +6 $26,670

Regional restrictions apply.