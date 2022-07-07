How to Watch David Lingmerth at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
David Lingmerth looks for a better result in the 2022 Barbasol Championship after he took 11th shooting -18 in this tournament a year ago at Keene Trace Golf Club.
How to Watch David Lingmerth at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Lingmerth's Statistics
- Lingmerth has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.
- Lingmerth has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
- Lingmerth last played at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021 and finished 11th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-2
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
49
+10
$44,038
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+2
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
48
+4
$32,040
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
46
+6
$26,670
