How to Watch David Lipsky at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
David Lipsky enters the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open July 7-10 after a 24th-place finish in the John Deere Classic in his last competition.
How to Watch David Lipsky at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Lipsky's Statistics
- Lipsky has carded four straight under-par rounds.
- Lipsky has finished below par four times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Lipsky has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
24
-11
$57,865
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
E
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+2
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
37
+2
$51,000
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
48
+3
$22,092
