How to Watch David Skinns at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 13, 2022; McKinney, Texas, USA; David Skinns putts for birdie on the 18th green during the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

David Skinns looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run when he tees off in the 2022 Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky.

How to Watch David Skinns at the Barbasol Championship

  • Date: July 7-10, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
  • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
  • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Skinns' Statistics

  • Skinns has finished below par three times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
  • He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.
  • Skinns has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

MC

-1

$0

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

MC

-1

$0

June 9-12

RBC Canadian Open

64

+5

$18,531

May 12-15

AT&T Byron Nelson

38

-15

$36,855

May 5- 8

Wells Fargo Championship

MC

+5

$0

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
6
2022

Barbasol Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
