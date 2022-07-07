How to Watch Dawie Van Der Walt at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 1, 2018; Humble, TX, USA; Dawie van der Walt of South Africa plays his shot from the second tee during final round of the Houston Open golf tournament at Golf Club of Houston - The Tournament Course. Mandatory Credit: John Glaser-USA TODAY Sports

In his last competition, Dawie Van Der Walt missed the cut at the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois. He'll be after a better outcome July 7-10 in the 2022 Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky.

How to Watch Dawie Van Der Walt at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Van Der Walt's Statistics

Van Der Walt has finished below par four times and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Van Der Walt has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +2 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +2 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 70 +8 $18,009 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 81 -6 $16,562 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 41 +5 $33,750

