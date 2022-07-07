How to Watch Dean Burmester at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Dean Burmester looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the RBC Canadian Open at St. George's Golf and Country Club when he tees off in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, United Kingdom ranked No. 92 in the world.
How to Watch Dean Burmester at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Burmester's Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Burmester has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Burmester has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+5
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+7
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+3
$0
July 15-18
The Open Championship
40
-1
$45,417
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)