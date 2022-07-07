May 19, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Dean Burmester plays his second shot on the 15th fairway during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Dean Burmester looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the RBC Canadian Open at St. George's Golf and Country Club when he tees off in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, United Kingdom ranked No. 92 in the world.

How to Watch Dean Burmester at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Live Stream on fuboTV:

Burmester's Statistics

Over his last seven rounds, Burmester has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Burmester has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +5 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +7 $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC +3 $0 July 15-18 The Open Championship 40 -1 $45,417

