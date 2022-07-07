How to Watch Derek Ernst at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 30, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Derek Ernst of Dallas Texas lines up a putt on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Derek Ernst shot -12 and finished 37th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Keene Trace Golf Club July 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Barbasol Championship.

How to Watch Derek Ernst at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Keene Trace Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Ernst's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Ernst has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Ernst has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

In his most recent appearance at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021, Ernst placed 37th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 51 -7 $16,880 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +14 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +2 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 61 -1 $8,177 July 15-18 Barbasol Championship 37 -12 $16,625

Regional restrictions apply.