How to Watch Derek Ernst at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Derek Ernst shot -12 and finished 37th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Keene Trace Golf Club July 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Barbasol Championship.
How to Watch Derek Ernst at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Ernst's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Ernst has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Ernst has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- In his most recent appearance at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021, Ernst placed 37th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
51
-7
$16,880
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+14
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+2
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
61
-1
$8,177
July 15-18
Barbasol Championship
37
-12
$16,625
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)