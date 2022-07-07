How to Watch Doc Redman at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 23, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Doc Redman putts on the ninth hole during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Doc Redman enters play in Nicholasville, Kentucky seeking better results July 7-10 in the 2022 Barbasol Championship after failing to make the cut in his most recent outing, the John Deere Classic

How to Watch Doc Redman at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Redman's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Redman has finished below par twice, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last six rounds.

Redman has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last six rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC E $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC -1 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +5 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -1 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +8 $0

