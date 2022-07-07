How to Watch Doug Ghim at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the John Deere Classic, Doug Ghim struggled, failing to make the cut at TPC Deere Run. He's seeking better results in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open July 7-10 in North Berwick, United Kingdom.
How to Watch Doug Ghim at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Ghim's Statistics
- Ghim has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.
- Ghim has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+1
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
18
-7
$123,975
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
60
+7
$26,640
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+11
$0
