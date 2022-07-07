How to Watch Dylan Frittelli at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 24, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Dylan Frittelli plays a shot from the first tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Dylan Frittelli placed 28th in the Genesis Scottish Open in 2019, shooting a -4 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher July 7-10 at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, United Kingdom.

How to Watch Dylan Frittelli at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Frittelli's Statistics

Frittelli has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds.

Frittelli has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over his last 10 rounds, Frittelli has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 30 -10 $39,082 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +5 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 61 +3 $19,314 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 35 +1 $41,832 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 69 -10 $18,564

