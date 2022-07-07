How to Watch Dylan Frittelli at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Dylan Frittelli placed 28th in the Genesis Scottish Open in 2019, shooting a -4 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher July 7-10 at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, United Kingdom.
How to Watch Dylan Frittelli at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Frittelli's Statistics
- Frittelli has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds.
- Frittelli has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Frittelli has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
30
-10
$39,082
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+5
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
61
+3
$19,314
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
35
+1
$41,832
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
69
-10
$18,564
