How to Watch Dylan Frittelli at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 24, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Dylan Frittelli plays a shot from the first tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Dylan Frittelli placed 28th in the Genesis Scottish Open in 2019, shooting a -4 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher July 7-10 at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, United Kingdom.

How to Watch Dylan Frittelli at the Genesis Scottish Open

  • Date: July 7-10, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
  • Course: The Renaissance Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Frittelli's Statistics

  • Frittelli has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds.
  • Frittelli has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
  • He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
  • Over his last 10 rounds, Frittelli has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

30

-10

$39,082

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

MC

+5

$0

June 9-12

RBC Canadian Open

61

+3

$19,314

May 26-29

Charles Schwab Challenge

35

+1

$41,832

May 12-15

AT&T Byron Nelson

69

-10

$18,564



How To Watch

July
6
2022

Genesis Scottish Open, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV

