Erik Van Rooyen hits the links in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open July 7-10 in North Berwick, United Kingdom. He's aiming for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at the U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts.
How to Watch Erik Van Rooyen at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Van Rooyen's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Van Rooyen has finished one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last six rounds, Van Rooyen has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+10
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+4
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+4
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+11
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
10
-11
$210,000
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
