Jun 17, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Erik Van Rooyen plays his shot from a bunker on the 17th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Erik Van Rooyen hits the links in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open July 7-10 in North Berwick, United Kingdom. He's aiming for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at the U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts.

How to Watch Erik Van Rooyen at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Van Rooyen's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Van Rooyen has finished one round with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last six rounds, Van Rooyen has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +10 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +4 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +4 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +11 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 10 -11 $210,000

Regional restrictions apply.