How to Watch Fabian Gomez at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Fabian Gomez will compete in the 2022 Barbasol Championship July 7-10 after a 43rd-place finish in Silvis, Illinois at the John Deere Classic.
How to Watch Fabian Gomez at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Gomez's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Gomez has finished below par twice, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Gomez has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- Gomez failed to make the cut when he last played the course at Keene Trace Golf Club (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
43
-8
$21,975
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+5
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+4
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
50
-4
$9,317
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+9
$0
