How to Watch Francesco Molinari at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Francesco Molinari enters play in North Berwick, United Kingdom ranked No. 179 in the world, and is seeking better results July 7-10 in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open after failing to make the cut in his most recent outing, the U.S. Open
How to Watch Francesco Molinari at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Molinari's Statistics
- Molinari has finished below par three times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Molinari has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+6
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
26
-1
$89,400
May 19-22
PGA Championship
55
+8
$27,925
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
17
-18
$116,708
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+2
$0
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
