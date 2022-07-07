How to Watch Francesco Molinari at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 5, 2022; Dublin, Ohio, USA; Jhonattan Vegas and Francesco Molinari play the 12th green during the final round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 5, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch Pga Memorial Tournament Final Round

Francesco Molinari enters play in North Berwick, United Kingdom ranked No. 179 in the world, and is seeking better results July 7-10 in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open after failing to make the cut in his most recent outing, the U.S. Open

How to Watch Francesco Molinari at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Molinari's Statistics

Molinari has finished below par three times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Molinari has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +6 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 26 -1 $89,400 May 19-22 PGA Championship 55 +8 $27,925 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 17 -18 $116,708 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +2 $0

Regional restrictions apply.