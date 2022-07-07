How to Watch Grayson Murray at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Grayson Murray enters play July 7-10 in the 2022 Barbasol Championship after failing to make the cut in the same tournament in 2021.
How to Watch Grayson Murray at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Murray's Statistics
- Murray has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.
- Murray has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
- Murray missed the cut when he last played the course at Keene Trace Golf Club (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-1
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
63
+18
$36,843
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
13
-11
$147,825
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+5
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
+1
$0
How To Watch
