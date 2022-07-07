How to Watch Greyson Sigg at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Greyson Sigg hits the links July 7-10 in the 2022 Barbasol Championship at TPC Deere Run after a 16th-place finish in the John Deere Classic in the last tournament he appeared in.
How to Watch Greyson Sigg at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Sigg's Statistics
- Sigg has carded five straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in five straight.
- Over his last eight rounds, Sigg has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Sigg has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
- The last time Sigg competed at this course (2021), he finished 47th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
16
-12
$97,803
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+5
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+5
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
+2
$0
