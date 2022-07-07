How to Watch Greyson Sigg at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jan 22, 2022; La Quinta, California, USA; Greyson Sigg lines up a putt on the tenth green during the third round of the American Express golf tournament at La Quinta Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Greyson Sigg hits the links July 7-10 in the 2022 Barbasol Championship at TPC Deere Run after a 16th-place finish in the John Deere Classic in the last tournament he appeared in.

How to Watch Greyson Sigg at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Keene Trace Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Sigg's Statistics

Sigg has carded five straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in five straight.

Over his last eight rounds, Sigg has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Sigg has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

The last time Sigg competed at this course (2021), he finished 47th.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 16 -12 $97,803 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC -1 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +5 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +5 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC +2 $0

Regional restrictions apply.