How to Watch Hao-Tong Li at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Hao-Tong Li shot +2 and finished 53rd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open.
How to Watch Hao-Tong Li at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Li's Statistics
- Li has finished below par five times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.
- Li has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+8
$0
January 13-16
Sony Open in Hawaii
12
-15
$148,875
July 15-18
The Open Championship
MC
+4
$0
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
