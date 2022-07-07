Feb 28, 2015; Palm Beach Gardens, FL, USA; A view of the mark of Ben Crane (not picture) on the 9th green before the second round resumed of the Honda Classic at PGA National GC Champion Course. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Hao-Tong Li shot +2 and finished 53rd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open.

How to Watch Hao-Tong Li at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Li's Statistics

Li has finished below par five times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.

Li has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +8 $0 January 13-16 Sony Open in Hawaii 12 -15 $148,875 July 15-18 The Open Championship MC +4 $0

