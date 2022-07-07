How to Watch Harris English at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 26, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Harris English plays a shot from the fairway of the 12th hole during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Harris English will compete July 7-10 in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, United Kingdom. In his most recent tournament he took 19th in the Travelers Championship, shooting -9 at TPC River Highlands.

How to Watch Harris English at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

English's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, English has finished below par four times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, English has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship 19 -9 $106,102 June 16-19 U.S. Open 61 +17 $37,221 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +10 $0 January 13-16 Sony Open in Hawaii 55 -7 $17,400 January 6- 9 Sentry Tournament of Champions 30 -14 $108,000

Regional restrictions apply.