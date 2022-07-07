How to Watch Harris English at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Harris English will compete July 7-10 in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, United Kingdom. In his most recent tournament he took 19th in the Travelers Championship, shooting -9 at TPC River Highlands.
How to Watch Harris English at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
English's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, English has finished below par four times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, English has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
19
-9
$106,102
June 16-19
U.S. Open
61
+17
$37,221
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+10
$0
January 13-16
Sony Open in Hawaii
55
-7
$17,400
January 6- 9
Sentry Tournament of Champions
30
-14
$108,000
