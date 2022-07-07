How to Watch Harry Higgs at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Harry Higgs looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run when he tees off in the 2022 Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky ranked No. 193 in the world.
How to Watch Harry Higgs at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Higgs' Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Higgs has finished below par twice, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.
- Higgs has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
E
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
70
+5
$17,098
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+15
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
69
+15
$17,388
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+5
$0
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
