Harry Higgs looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run when he tees off in the 2022 Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky ranked No. 193 in the world.

How to Watch Harry Higgs at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Higgs' Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Higgs has finished below par twice, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.

Higgs has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC E $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 70 +5 $17,098 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +15 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 69 +15 $17,388 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +5 $0

