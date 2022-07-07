How to Watch Hayden Buckley at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Hayden Buckley enters the 2022 Barbasol Championship July 7-10 coming off a 30th-place finish in the John Deere Classic in his most recent competition.
How to Watch Hayden Buckley at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Buckley's Statistics
- Buckley has made the cut in three straight events.
- Buckley has finished below par eight times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 12 rounds.
- Buckley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
30
-10
$39,082
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
43
-5
$31,125
June 16-19
U.S. Open
14
+2
$241,302
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+2
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+8
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)