Jun 30, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Henrik Norlander of Stockholm Sweeden prepares to putt on the 14th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Henrik Norlander looks to improve upon his fifth-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club July 7-10.

How to Watch Henrik Norlander at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Norlander's Statistics

Norlander has finished below par once and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Norlander has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.

In his most recent appearance at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021, Norlander finished fifth on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC E $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +1 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +4 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -3 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 59 +10 $20,340

