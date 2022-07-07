How to Watch Henrik Norlander at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Henrik Norlander looks to improve upon his fifth-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club July 7-10.
How to Watch Henrik Norlander at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Norlander's Statistics
- Norlander has finished below par once and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Norlander has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.
- In his most recent appearance at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021, Norlander finished fifth on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
E
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+4
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-3
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
59
+10
$20,340
