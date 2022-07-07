How to Watch Henrik Stenson at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Henrik Stenson looks to alter his fortunes after he didn't make the cut in the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club when he tees off in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, United Kingdom ranked No. 155 in the world.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Stenson's Statistics
- Stenson has finished below par twice, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Stenson has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+5
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-4
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
54
-2
$18,880
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
18
-7
$92,606
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
57
-3
$17,706
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
